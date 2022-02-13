WATCH: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon resembles a mythical fairy in the groovy MV teaser for ‘INVU’

On February 13, SM Entertainment unveiled an MV teaser for the upcoming MV ‘INVU’. The inter-galactic setting, dressed in a futuristic outfit, she steals all the attention. The unique choreography, sweet hairstyles and amazing sets have us waiting for the actual MV! The song will be dropping on February 14.

On February 11th, Taeyeon released clips from her 3rd album 'You Better Not', 'Timeless', and 'Cold As Hell' through YouTube Girls' Generation, etc. captivated the eyes and ears. The b-side song 'You Better Not' is an up-tempo pop song with a bright and cheerful rhythm. The catchy chorus melody repeated like a spell is impressive, and the lyrics honestly express the heartbreaking regret and loss of the narrator who gave everything for love.

'Timeless' is a synth pop dance song with a retro sound and rhythm that stimulates nostalgia. Taeyeon's singing, which bursts with emotion at the climax of the song, stands out, and it depicts the mind that will never change for the person who is always strong.

In addition, 'Cold as Hell' is a song that doubles the fun of listening to the atmosphere that reverses from the gloomy feeling of organ, violin, and vocal harmony to the strong 808 bass break. In the lyrics, the heart, where all memories and emotions have disappeared, is portrayed as a devastated space where nothing can stay, and it contains a message that is coldly thrown towards the person who remains there and cannot accept the parting.

