WATCH: Girls’ Generation throws it back to ‘Into the New World’ with elegant ‘FOREVER 1’ music video teaser

Girls’ Generation is gearing up to release their seventh album ‘FOREVER 1’ soon! The album releases on digital platforms tomorrow (August 5), while the physical release is slated for August 8. Ahead of the release tomorrow, the girl group has released the much-awaited first look at their upcoming music video for the lead single of the same name from ‘FOREVER 1’.

Also releasing on August 5, the music video has the girl group’s loyal fans in for a sweet surprise! Upon the release of the first teaser at 8:30 pm IST on August 3, Girls’ Generation’s fans were greeted with the familiar tune of the girl group’s legendary debut song, ‘Into the New World’. With this, it leads us to hope that Girls’ Generation has sampled their debut song from 2007, for their 15th debut anniversary comeback with ‘FOREVER 1’!

Meanwhile, the video shows the members of Girls’ Generation looking mature and glamorous, as leader Taeyeon’s voice can be heard singing, “let us be together forever”. With the familiar tune of ‘Into the New World’ starting off the song, coupled with this lyric, fans of the girl group couldn’t help but reminisce about the long journey that they’ve shared together with Girls’ Generation.

Watch the nostalgia-inducing first music video teaser for Girls’ Generation’s comeback with ‘FOREVER 1’, below:

As Girls’ Generation’s previous full-group release was in 2017, this marks the girl group’s first release with all the members in about five years. ‘FOREVER 1’ is set to have a total of ten songs. Although a consolidated track list has not been released, SM Entertainment has slowly revealed the names of the B-Side tracks to be ‘Closer’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Summer Night’, ‘Mood Lamp’, ‘Paper Plane’, ‘Lucky Like That’, ‘You Better Run’, ‘Seventeen’, and ‘Villain’ (in no particular order).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKSWAN's rapper Fatou to go solo with first mixtape 'PWAPF'