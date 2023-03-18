WATCH: Girls’ Generation’s maknae Seohyun introduces personal YouTube channel with a fun teaser

On March 17th, a video of 'SEO HYUN YOUTUBE CHANNEL COMING SOON' was uploaded on the YouTube channel 'Seohyun Official'. In the description of the video, there is a greeting saying, "Hello, I'm Seohyun. Finally!! I opened a YouTube channel, Seohyun (Waaaa~ clap clap clap)"

She continued, "I want to communicate with you more closely and comfortably, so I'm not enough, but I've been filming hard and I've been waiting for this day." Finally, she ended her greeting by saying, "I'm going to share my small, sometimes special, and quite diverse days with you step by step~ I invite you to my daily life." The video begins with Seohyun's voice saying, "It's so nice to finally do it." Next, Seohyun's daily life was included, raising expectations for the video.

About Seohyun:

Seohyun was born in 1991 and is 33 years old this year. She debuted in 2007 with her group Girls' Generation, establishing themselves as Korea's leading girl group. Starting with the drama 'Devotion' in 2013, she also expanded her range of activities with her acting. After her contract with SM Entertainment expired in 2017, she began her contract with Namoo Actors in 2018. Seohyun, who met fans last year with an album commemorating Girls' Generation's 15th anniversary, plans to appear in her next works, such as the drama 'Thief: The Sound of a Knife', the movie 'Holy Night: Demon Hunters', and 'Finding the King'.

On March 13th, Taeyeon posted a screenshot of a scene from Netflix's 'The Glory' on her Instagram Story. The scene contained a scene in which Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon), who is suspected of school violence and murder, submits a letter of resignation after being questioned by her boss. After capturing the scene, Taeyeon erased Park Yeonjin's name and wrote her real name, Kim Taeyeon. Previously, Taeyeon posted a scene in the movie 'Unfair Trade' on her Instagram where a character in the story said, "Everyone lives a hard life. Live hard", and fans asked if she had SM Entertainment's situation in mind.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V, J-Hope and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo top the March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

Advertisement