WATCH: Girls' Generation's YoonA & Park Jung Min embark upon journey of heartfelt romance in new film Miracle

YoonA and Park Min Jung undertake a nostalgic journey through romance and friendship in the new teaser for their film Miracle. Watch the video below.

Last year, it was revealed that Girls' Generation's YoonA and actor Park Jung Min are set to star in a nostalgic film titled, Miracle. Now, after months of waiting, we have a brand new trailer for the film. Miracle is a fictional movie based on a true story. The film is set in the year 1986 and tells the story of math prodigy Jun Kyung who lives in the roadless countryside of North Gyeongsang Province and commutes 5 hours to go to school. His only wish is for the town to have a train station so that commuting will become easier for villagers.

The makers of the film have finally unveiled a brand new trailer for the film. The film instantly transports us back to 1980s Korea with video cassettes, box television and vintage fashion! Park Jung Min will be playing the math genius Jun Kyung who lives in the roadless countryside of North Gyeongsang Province. He is fed up with the daily five-hour commute and takes it upon himself to build a small train station for the village so that villagers can travel easily. YoonA plays the unpredictable Ra Hee who notices Jun Kyung’s passion early on. She is supportive of his dream of building a train station and actively encourages it. Eventually, all the villagers join hands with Jun Kyung and Ra Hee to bring their plan of building a train station to fruition.

You can check out the charming trailer below:

The movie Miracle is produced by director Lee Jang Hun, who also directed Be With You. Notable actors like Lee Soo Kyung and Lee Sung Min as Jun Kyung's older sister Bo Kyung and father Tae Yoon, respectively. Miracle will premiere in June this year.

