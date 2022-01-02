WATCH: Girls On Top are all about the ‘Girl Power’ in ‘Stand Back’ stage video ahead of its release

On January 1, SM Entertainment unveiled the stage video for their project super girl group Girls On Top as they performed at SMTOWN's SMCU Express. The powerful choreography and unique instrumentation adds to the addicting track. This comes a few days before the official track release on January 6.

The combination of artists with all the strengths of performance, vocals and rapping completed a stage with a high degree of perfection that you cannot take your eyes off of. It was a unit that maximized only SM's strengths. The members clearly showed their charm by blending into each part individually, and various combinations of the members created explosive synergy in the group dance. The charisma that matched the harsh and strong message contained in the song was also impressive.

'Girls on Top (GOT)' is a new concept project in which female artists from SM show new combinations of units by theme. In particular, 'God the Beat', which opens the door of this project, is a unit based on intense dance songs and performances, and it is a unit that covers all generations of K-pop, including BoA, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa's Karina and Winter. It consists of 7 members of the representative teams.

Starting with God the Beat, SM plans to release a group of different combinations.In addition, Kangta, TVXQ, Super Junior, SHINee’s Onew, Key, Minho, EXO Kai, Red Velvet, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and aespa will perform.

