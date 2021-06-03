WATCH: A glimpse of utter chaos & goosebump worthy moments in dramatic highlight trailer of The Penthouse S3

Watch the video and read more about it, here.

A day ahead of The Penthouse Season 3 premiere, SBS has released another theatrical and the most dramatic highlight trailer of the show. The drama went on to become one of the top K-Dramas in 2020 and easily reigned over many other dramas. It has a tight storyline, innumerable twists, incredibly talented actors and the perfect amount of adrenaline rush.

As fans waited desperately to know what happens next in the series, SBS announced the filming and premiere of the drama and the day is finally here. The highlight teaser first starts with closeups of warriors, flowers and more made of marble and gold. While some are unknown, we also see the characters’ statues which look like Greek statues, fighting to reach the top. We then see the iconic Hera Palace statue on the top, which crumbles in an instant as the show’s name appears.

SPOILER ALERT!

The highlight video shows a glimpse of the Hera Palace members’ life in prison, and after it. Joo Dan Tae and Cheon Seo Jin are shown faking their relationship as a happily married couple in front of the press. The kids, Joo Seok Hoon and Joo Seok Kyung seem to have a hard time and things take an ugly turn for the twins, while Shim Su Ryeon is still unable to grasp with the reality of losing Logan Lee. Ha Eun Byul and Yoo Je Ni suffer the consequences of their ill decisions, with Yoo Je Ni’s father’s intentions still not known. But gear up, because there’s going to be another death at Hera Place in the same way as Min Seol Ah.

The highlight trailer lives up to the long time hype and expectations.

Check out the thrilling highlight trailer for The Penthouse Season 3 below:

The Penthouse: War In Life will premiere tomorrow, on June 4 at 10 PM KST. (6:30 PM KST)

