WATCH: A glimpse into the world of Mnet’s Girls Planet 999; Releases poster of Yeo Jin Goo as an MC

Idol survival reality shows are a great medium to showcase the world the talent and growth of a to-be idol. It gives them exposure, makes fans more familiar with them, and helps create a better connection with fans. Mnet’s new show, Girl’ Planet 999 will aim to do the same, and help the girls step closer to their dreams of debuting in a K-Pop girl group.

Today, on June 8, Mnet released an exciting first teaser taking the viewers a bit into the world of Girls Planet 999, revealing broad categories. It starts with a quote of a famous Russian painter, Wassily Kandinsky and in walks the MC of the show, giving a brief summary of the show saying, “From each different world, with the goal of becoming a K-Pop idol, Korean, Japanese and Chinese, 99 girls gathered,” The MC then talks about the people who will create this planet together. The first category is K-Pop Master, the mentors of the girls. The second category is Vocal/Dance Master, which will have professionals from each field help improve the contestants’ skills. To connect Girls Planet with their global fans, they have Planet Master. Lastly, global fans are called Planet Guardian, as they’re the most important aspect of the girls achieving their dreams.

It was reported earlier that Yeo Jin Goo was confirmed to be the solo MC for the show, and Mnet today also released a Master Poster featuring Yeo Jin Goo as their MC. Fans are excited to see the actor play an MC and show a completely different side of him. A glimpse of it can already be heard in the teaser!

Check out the teaser and Mnet announcing Yeo Jin Goo in a master poster below:

[Girls Planet 999] Planet Master Poster The guide who connects the global audience with Girls Planet, Introducing Planet Master ‘YEO JIN GOO’ <Girls Planet 999 : The Girls Saga>

2021. 08 COMING SOON#girlsplanet999 #걸스플래닛999 #소녀대전 #TheGirlsSaga #globalaudition #Mnet pic.twitter.com/FOMM77MYm6 — Mnet (@MnetKR) June 8, 2021

Girls Planet 999: The Girl Saga is expected to release in August, 2021.

