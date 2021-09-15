WATCH: Go Hyun Jung and Shin Hyun Been battle thoughts in ‘Reflection of You’ teasers

The story of two troubled women who are entangled in their own minds, ‘Reflection of You’ presents a sorrowful battle and possible enlightenment. JTBC has shared some insightful teasers that sneak a look into the lives of Go Hyun Jung and Shin Hyun Been as Jung Hee Joo and Goo Hae Won respectively.

Starting black and white, Jung Hee Joo’s teaser shows a disheartened woman staring aimlessly as Go Hyun Jung’s voiceover says, “It’s not hell, yet” as squares of colours start appearing. She turns her head to look right at the screen. Her face displays a mixed emotion of nervousness and determination as if she’s wondering about the days that lie ahead.

Similarly, Goo Hae Won’s teaser starts with Shin Hyun Been’s knitted eyebrows over closed eyes. They are startled open as Jung Hee Joo’s face appears in front of her. The sounds of something breaking has her voiceover relaying “I’m sure something inside of me is broken”.Alarmed, she looks around her as the screen catches colour. Goo Hae Won lowers her head as if in acceptance of her fate.

‘Reflection of You’ presents the contrasting stories of two people, one woman who is financially stable but is unsure of her future and another whose life goes up in toss after a meeting with the former one. The drama looks at women as sole individuals, not under the titles of ‘mother’ or ‘wife’ and how they persevere together.

‘Reflection of You’ premieres on October 13 at 10: PM KST (7 PM IST) on JTBC.

Will you tune in to the drama? Let us know below.