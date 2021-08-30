WATCH: Golden Child announces a summery MV for B side track 'That Feeling'

Goldenness rejoice! Our boys are back to greet us with more eye-pleasing content. Golden Child has announced plans to release a new music video for their B-side track 'That Feeling' from their latest album ‘GAME CHANGER’. On August 30, the first music video teaser for 'That Feeling' was shared on the group’s official social media accounts which saw members Seungmin, Donghyun, and Jaehyun in the video.

The teaser begins with the view of a red fancy car making its way along a beautiful strip of the seashore, leaving the city behind. The 3 members, Seungmin, Donghyun, and Jaehyun are seen driving around the sea with the windows rolled down, their hair flying around. Donning fashionable sunglasses on their noses, the boys look ready for a fun day out in the summer as a giant adorable teddy bear keeps them company in the back seat.

Taking their party to the beach, the boys engage in games by skipping stones and trying to push each other into the water. The jolly time continues with their jeans rolled up as they run into the waves. The screen pans to them perched on the sides of their car with water guns in their hands ready for a fight as heart emojis and name tags appear around them. They play with the water guns, spraying them all over each other and the teaser comes to an end with member Donghyun’s Instagram post with a tag 'That Feeling'.

Another interesting music video awaits the Golden Child fans!

