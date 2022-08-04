WATCH: Golden Child members display their handsome visuals in vintage-inspired teaser video

On August 4, Woollim Entertainment released a teaser video for Golden Child’s upcoming comeback ‘AURA’ and the members look amazing in the vintage-inspired video as they show off their visuals. The 6th mini album is set to drop on August 8. Previously, The group concept photo, which was released for the first time on this day, showed a more intense atmosphere with a rough pipe structure. In particular, Golden Child drew attention by wearing black and white outfits that stand out for their individuality and completing a unique chic mood.

In the individual concept photos released along with this, the members showed off their fatal visuals by perfectly digesting different styling such as sporty outfits and gorgeous silver accessories. The charisma felt in his indifferent chic eyes raised expectations for the new album concept. Golden Child is returning to the music industry after about 10 months since the 2nd regular album repackage 'DDARA' released in October last year. Golden Child is planning to once again aim for the global fan heart with ‘AURA’, fully armed with upgraded musical capabilities and splendid performances.

Golden Child is a South Korean boy band formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2017. The group debuted on August 28, 2017, with their EP, ‘Gol-Cha!’. The group consists of ten members: Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin, former member Jaeseok officially left the group due to health issues in early 2018. In 2021, Golden Child released their second studio album, ‘Game Changer’ and its lead single ‘Ra Pam Pam’. The mv reached 20M views in Youtube within 3 days after its release.

