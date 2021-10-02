Watch: Golden Child members look dapper in stylish tuxedos in magnetic MV teaser for 'DDARA'

New music from Golden Child members coming soon! Previously, On September 23 KST, the boy group dropped the comeback poster for their upcoming album ‘DDARA’ which will be a repackage of their last, second studio album ‘Game Changer’. The new record will be released on October 5 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Since the announcement, Golden Child members have dropped ethereal concept photos, suave individual photos, cinematic trailer, tracklist and MV teasers have been unveiled. On October 2, Woollim Entertainment released a second music video teaser video for the title song 'DDARA' of Golden Child's 2nd regular repackage album on the official YouTube channel. GolCha members look suave and dapper in crisp shirts, linen pants and cool dinner jackets as they dance their way through our hearts! 'DDARA' is a charming track with an unaccompanied acappella and hook at the beginning, emphasizing 'true me'. Golden Child successfully interpreted the message of 'Follow my lead' with the pleasant and strong word ‘DDARA’ or ‘follow’ in English.

You can check out the teaser below:

'DDARA will mark one of the fastest comebacks for the groups in just two months! ‘Game Changer’ was made available on August 2 with 11 tracks and the title song ‘Ra Pam Pam’ which wowed fans with its catchy tune and overall admirable nature. It sold more than 129,300 copies of the album within the first week, achieving a personal best for the group as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

