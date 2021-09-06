WATCH: Golden Child’s Bomin and Joochan channel their inner romantics in ‘Singing In The Rain’ MV

The series of unit videos from Golden Child continues in the most tender-hearted fashion as Bomin and Joochan come together for a music video for a b-side from their ‘Game Changer’ album, ‘Singing In The Rain’. The music video, a jazzy number over soft tunes of a piano as the sound of rain takes over.

The music video begins with a view of the two boys and another girl sleeping peacefully as Bomin wakes up to smile sweetly at their forms. The scene of a rainy day draws in as Bomin is dressed in a black crisp suit under a black umbrella, singing about missing someone. Joochan joins in with his mellow voice wanting to take a walk. He stands out with his pearl white suit and a red umbrella, playing with the water droplets.

The story in the music video moves as Bomin is jealous of the close relationship between the girl and Joochan as they play around and she rests her head on Joochan’s shoulder while they watch an old movie. Bomin’s dashing personality finds a dark cloud over him as he sings and dreams of a happier tomorrow.

Joochan reminisces about a trip where the three enjoyed a relaxing time with some ice cream as he failed at placing his hand on the girl’s shoulder. Snapping away memories on a camera, they each struggle to find their successful love story.

Watch the beautiful music video for ‘Singing In The Rain’ below.

