WATCH: Golden Child’s Daeyeol wishes to put his love ‘Out the Window’ in solo music video

Adding one of his own contributions to the series of music videos that have been released for Golden Child’s latest album, vocalist and Golden Child member Daeyeol has dropped the musi video for his solo song ‘Out the Window’. In the eighth track on the ‘Game Changer’ album, Daeyeol’s sweet voice offers a settling reassurance.

The music video begins with a boy’s form running under the moonlight as someone snatches their hands away from his own. A heartbroken Daeyeol stares with earnest eyes perching on a car, reminiscing about the early days. Dressed in black from tip to toe, Daeyeol thinks back to the time when things were different as he sat beside a lover, giggling away, both dressed in clean whites.

Sharing his days with his ‘one’, Daeyeol is now left only dreaming of the past, asking for her to leave their memories in her heart. Nights seem to be the hardest for the singer who has not accepted his breakup, picturing the happier times and her presence in the dark setting of his house. Weeping and dejected, the video ends with Daeyeol shutting his window of hope.

This is the fourth video apart from the title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ which has been shared since the release of the album on August 2. Previously, members, Joochan and Bomin came together for ‘Singing in the Rain’ which was followed by members Y and Jangjun's ‘POPPIN’' music video. The third in line was the unit of Seungmin, Donghyun, and Jaehyun for the music video of ‘That Feeling’.

