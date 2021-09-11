WATCH: Golden Child’s Jibeom and Tag look like complete gentlemen in ‘Game’ MV

On September 10 KST, Golden Child unveiled the music video for ‘Game’, a song from their latest album ‘Game Changer’ featuring Jibeom and Tag! Fans are happy as well as surprised with this sudden release.

The entire video has an intense storyline knitted across it. Just like a classic movie, Jibeom and Tag enter a casino wearing black suits and start with having a couple of drinks together before starting to play a game of cards. Both the members bet huge sums of money while sitting across the table with elegance. Soon after which, somebody bangs on their head with a rod and the members collapse.

The entire video reveals Jibeom and Tag’s irresistible charms, impeccable vocals and rap style and of course, their skills with acting.

Here’s the music video for ‘Game’:

Musically, ‘Game’ is an intense yet catchy song backed by upbeat instrumental music.

Prior to this, Golden Child also released Joochan and Bomin's ‘Singing in the Rain’, Y and Jangjun's ‘POPPIN', Seungmin, Donghyun, and Jaehyun's ‘That Feeling’ and Daeyeol's ‘Out the Window’. All of these songs were featured in Golden Child’s latest album ‘Game Changer’.

‘Game Changer’ is Golden Child’s second album and consists of a total of eleven songs, all unique and of different genres. The album was released on August 2 along with the music video of the title song ‘Ra Pam Pam’. The album became the fifth best-selling album of that week according to Gaon charts and Golden Child achieved the milestone of tenth top 10 on the tally with this latest win.

What is your favourite song from ‘Game Changer’? Let us know in the comments below.