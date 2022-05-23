WATCH: GOT7 makes a quintessential comeback with ‘NANANA’ music video

The long wait is now over! Seven boys surrounded by their trustworthy baby birds aka Ahgase (IGOT7) and a flowery gusto, GOT7’s MARK, JAY B, JACKSON, JINYOUNG, YOUNGJAE, BAMBAM and YUGYEOM have made a return to their flourishing new home. With the title track, ‘NANANA’, an eponymous mini-album has been released.

The ‘NANANA’ music video is everything it promises to be. Displaying the authentic sense of GOT7 as it builds a new abode, welcoming their fans to a fresh start, we are introduced to their vibrant selves yet again. The song is as the members wished, bright, all-consuming and heartfelt. A gift for their fans, the new album ‘GOT7’, track ‘NANANA’ sits at number 3 on the album tracklist with its homely feel amidst a burst of blossoms.

The set, very vibrant and cheerful, is indeed reminiscent of the good days that GOT7 has spent together so far, with the thought of the upcoming future being handed over to trustworthy hands of the members themselves. Dressed in chic outfits, the essence of being long time idols is prominent in the music video.

Together as they are, ‘NANANA’ is an ode to their journey so far with healing words directed toward their fans. Member JAY B has taken the rope once again by leading the writing and composing bits for the track that is inherently GOT7 in more ways than one. The pop beats are easy on the ear, unlike a heavy push that many comebacks intend to be nowadays, achieving the long desired theme from the septet.

Taking charge of being themselves, the group delivers the very reason why they say, “GOT7 IS OUR NAME’. Watch the full music video below.

