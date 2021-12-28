WATCH: GOT7’s BamBam and Red Velvet’s Seulgi prove to be a heavenly combination in ‘Who Are You’ MV

On December 28, BamBam released the collaborative single with Red Velvet’s Seulgi and the choreography along with their heavenly voices proved to be a beautiful combination. Talking about finding themselves in the broken world, the two went on an adventure to find their true selves.

In the previously released teaser, BamBam was seen walking in the forest where the sound of birdsong is heard, followed by a magnificent sound with the narration 'Now I know, someone else in mind'. The teaser featured Red Velvet's Seulgi, along with a large mirror floating in the air, and a mirror maze placed on a bush. One can hear BamBam's voice singing, 'So can you see me now? It’s who you are'.

BamBam announced a new start as a solo singer through the first solo mini album 'riBBon' which was released in June. Through the title song 'riBBon’, he showed hopeful lyrics and his unique bright and lovely energy, showing his own color that was different from the group’s style. In addition, he participated in composing and writing the lyrics for the entire album, showing his growth.

Thanks to BamBam's efforts, the mini-album 'riBBon' not only topped the iTunes album charts in 34 regions with the release, but also exceeded 100,000 album sales, exceeded 60 million YouTube views for music video, and held the '2021 Asian Artist Awards (AAA)', creating significant records such as winning two awards for 'Asian Celebrity' and 'Best Artist'.

ALSO READ: AleXa reveals a picturesque comeback schedule for her upcoming special single 'TATTOO'

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.