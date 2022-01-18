WATCH: GOT7’s BamBam is consumed by his overwhelming feelings in the dreamy MV for ‘Slow Mo’

ABYSS Company unveils a new MV for BamBam’s second mini album ‘B’ and he looks absolutely dreamy in the bright coloured suits and fantasy-like sets. BamBam's second mini-album 'B', which is released after 7 months since his first solo mini-album 'riBBon' last year, is an album that talks about the world of BamBam.

In the previously released title track ‘Who Are You?' featuring Seulgi of Red Velvet, he takes on a new form of music. They showed their chemistry in the contemporary choreography. The rather gloomy sets and CGI inspiration show the complex feelings of the lyrics.

Regarding the second mini-album 'B' that BamBam introduced, "This is an album that I tried to express my own world. It is an album that contains a lot of my own story and colour." BamBam explained, "It's an album where I mostly talked about what I wanted to say. It shows stories and colours that I haven't shown until now, and it has a very diverse meaning. The story follows along with the songs on the album."

The pre-released single 'Who Are You' featuring Red Velvet member Seulgi. BamBam said, "First of all, I really love this song. It's a song I cherished for a long time. It's a song I've had for a year and a half, but I wanted to show the fans a new story. I asked Seulgi, and she agreed with me."

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.