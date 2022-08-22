WATCH: GOT7’s JAY B drops preview clip for upcoming solo single ‘Rocking Chair’

GOT7’s leader JAY B is returning! On August 19 at 8:30 pm IST, JAY B’s label CDNZA Records released a teaser image, announcing the GOT7 member’s return with solo music. JAY B will be dropping a digital single titled ‘Rocking Chair’ on August 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Although JAY B has previously performed the song at a fancon in July, ‘Rocking Chair’ will now be officially released on digital platforms.

The teaser photo takes on a simple form, showcasing a rocking chair drawn with a black pen on a plain white background. The blanket draped on the chair and the flowers in a vase beside it, add to the cosy vibe. Check out the teaser image, below:

Following this, on August 22, CDNZA released a visualizer preview clip for ‘Rocking Chair’. The video shows JAY B singing sweetly, accompanied by a soft and lilting melody. The clip itself has a comforting vibe, building on the simple and laidback, yet cosy vibe of the teaser image.

Watch the visualizer preview clip for JAY B’s upcoming digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, below:

JAY B recently parted with his former agency and label H1GHR MUSIC. The same was revealed by the hip hop and R&B label on July 25 through an official Instagram post. Following this, JAY B signed with a new label, CDNZA Records. The label shared the news through an Instagram post, writing, “Welcome to CDNZA Records' new family, JAYB! Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAYB's various activities.”

Singer, songwriter and actor, JAY B debuted as an actor through the series ‘Dream High 2’ in 2012. Following this, he debuted as part of the duo JJ Project in the same year. In 2014, JAY B made his debut as boy group GOT7’s leader, under JYP Entertainment. Following his departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021, JAY B made his debut as a soloist under H1GHR MUSIC.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When TXT spoke about baring their true selves and dealing with personal pain through music