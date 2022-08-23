WATCH: GOT7’s JAY B releases calming music video for solo single ‘Rocking Chair’

JAY B’s digital single ‘Rocking Chair’ is out now! Read on for more.

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Published on Aug 23, 2022 06:19 PM IST
JAY B
JAY B : courtesy of News1
Advertisement

On August 23, GOT7’s leader JAY B returned with his digital single, ‘Rocking Chair’. JAY B had previously performed the single at a fancon, but today marks the song’s official release on digital streaming platforms. 

The emotional song’s lyrics ask a close one to come and sit next to JAY B, if feeling lonely in the slightest. Through the lyrics, JAY B offers to become a ‘Rocking Chair’ for a loved one, and expresses that he will put a blanket around them, if they are having a tiring day. 

The GOT7 member also dropped a music video to go along with the song, which shows JAY B sitting at a table, and softly singing along. The simplicity of the music video perfectly expresses the sincerity captured in the emotional and calming lyrics, and makes for a truly comforting watch. 

Watch calming the music video for GOT7’s JAY B’s solo digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, below:

JAY B had previously teased the release by dropping a photo on August 19 at 8:30 pm IST, which featured a drawing of a rocking chair with a blanket on it, and a vase of flowers beside it. The GOT7 member followed this up by releasing a visualizer preview clip on August 22, which gave a glimpse into the cosy and comforting atmosphere of the music video and song released today.

The release of ‘Rocking Chair’ comes after the recent news about JAY B signing with a new label CDNZA Records. The label shared the news last month, writing, “Welcome to CDNZA Records' new family, JAYB! Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAYB's various activities.” JAY B had previously been associated with the hip hop and R&B label H1GHR MUSIC, after parting ways with JYP Entertainment.

