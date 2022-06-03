WATCH: GOT7’s Jinyoung helps Kim Go Eun move on from her heartbreak in new teaser for ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’

TVING's original series 'Yumi's Cells 2', which will be released on June 10, raised expectations through the preview video once on June 3rd. Yumi (Kim Go Eun), who went solo after her love affair, and Bobby (Park Jin Young), who was the only one who noticed his heart, stimulated excitement and curiosity.

The first preview video released on this day starts with Yumi, who has changed her daily life after breaking up with Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun). Yumi wakes up from her sleep and regrets the moment of parting. The ego cells shout at Yumi who is trying to call Goo Woong in the middle of the night, and the emotional cells blow a powerful header to such ego cells, causing a riot. Afterwards, a bitter storm rages in the village of cells post the breakup. The scenery of cell village, where the big waves crash, makes us guess Yumi's turbulent heart.

However, Yumi, who has grown more mature, is not swept away by sad emotions like before. She lives each day more vigorously, often smiling and having a productive time. Seeing Yumi like that, even Ruby (Lee Bi) said, “If she didn’t tell me, I wouldn’t know if she broke up. How can she be such a cool person?” she says. It's because they don't know how Yumi's tears are shed in front of the objects that contain her memories at night.

Yumi, who lives her day pretending to be cool, finds out her true feelings was exposed to an unexpected person which was her colleague, Bobby. Bobby, who always cares about Yumi, notices the change in Yumi's situation. Guessing her sad situation, Bobby said, “Are you okay? Be strong,” giving her a word of support. The image of him taking care of Yumi, though friendly but not excessive, brings excitement.

ALSO READ: Chicago Typewriter: One of the most underrated K-dramas starring Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo & Im Soo Jung

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.