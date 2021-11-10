WATCH: GOT7’s Mark bellows about his ‘LAST BREATH’ in latest music video teaser

GOT7’s Mark has been personally teasing fans about his upcoming song ‘LAST BREATH’ that will be released soon. The content for the single has been shared by the rapper regularly through his own Twitter account while the Ahgases wait for more amazing music. The latest update is the third music video teaser that shows a troubled Mark.

Fiddling with his surroundings, Mark is spacing out while doing basic things and cannot seem to focus. This time a compilation of his different personifications, Mark Tuan seems to be struggling to get hold of someone as he travels through a deserted land.

His red convertible has returned on the road, and Mark can be seen waiting for a miracle to happen as he tries his hand at the gaming arcade. He sings, “One last breath in me, I know you wanna take it away” while kicking the dirt in annoyance. His desperation to be separated from a toxic relationship is reflected in the next words, “You got your hands around my throat, so I only breathe when I’m alone”.

The problematic nature of the lyricism has added excitement for the fans who have been waiting for the next release from the oldest member of GOT7. This will be his third solo endeavour this year following the release of ‘One In A Million’ and Marvel OST ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

‘LAST BREATH’ will be released on November 12.

