WATCH: GOT7’s Mark Tuan gets up close and personal in new MV teaser for ‘My Life’

On January 20, GOT7’s Mark unveils the first MV teaser for his upcoming single ‘My Life’. In the 20 second teaser, he looks at his reflection in a broken mirror, as if he is contemplating the choices he made in life. The small snippet also gave the fans a reason to be extremely excited for the new track, coming out on January 21.

Mark Tuan is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and model. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7. In January 2021, Mark, along with the other six members of GOT7, chose not to renew his contract with JYP Entertainment. Following his departure, Tuan opened a YouTube channel which shortly gained over a million subscribers before he had posted any content to the channel. On January 21, he then uploaded his first video.

The opening of Mark's company ‘Mark Tuan Studio’ in Beijing, China was announced on February 7 with focus on his solo Chinese activities and promotions. On February 12, he released the single ‘One in a Million’ in collaboration with Sanjoy Deb. An animated music video, which he was also an executive producer of, was then released on his YouTube channel on Valentine's Day. Mark was the executive producer of GOT7's ‘Encore’ music video released on February 20.

In the second half of the year, he sang ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ with BIBI for the movie ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. This marked his first OST. On November 12, 2021, Tuan released the digital single ‘Last Breath’.

