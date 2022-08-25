WATCH: GOT7’s Mark Tuan reminiscences his love in the heartbreaking MV teaser for ‘Far Away’

On August 25, GOT7’s Mark Tuan stars in the MV teaser for ‘Far Away’ from the upcoming album ‘The Other Side’. In the MV teaser, Mark feels melancholic over a broken relationship, while a beautiful guitar instrumental accompanies the singer's sad mood. The MV will be released on August 26.

Mark Tuan is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and model. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7. In 2021, Mark Tuan, along with the other six members of Got7, chose not to renew his contract with JYP Entertainment. Following his departure, Tuan opened a YouTube channel which shortly gained over a million subscribers before he had posted any content to it. On January 21, he then uploaded his first video.

The opening of Mark's company 'Mark Tuan Studio' in Beijing, China was announced on February 7 with focus on his solo Chinese activities and promotions. On February 12, he released the single ‘One in a Million’ in collaboration with Sanjoy Deb. An animated music video, which Tuan was also an executive producer of, was then released on his YouTube channel on Valentine's Day. He also served as the executive producer of GOT7's ‘Encore’ music video released on February 20.

On April 29, Mark Tuan signed with Creative Artists Agency. In the second half of the year, he sang ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ with Bibi for the movie ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. This marked his first OST.

ALSO READ: NCT Dream’s vocalist Chenle becomes the 6th member to open his personal Instagram account

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.