WATCH: GOT7’s Youngjae & Choi Ye Bin’s love story doesn’t go as planned in the teaser for ‘Love & Wish’

‘Love & Wish’ gives way to a tale like no other. Captured in the instances of friendship, love and life of high schoolers, the upcoming KakaoTV drama stars GOT7’s Youngjae and Choi Ye Bin in the lead roles. Set inside the torments of troubled past and hopeful future, the young guns in the story are served more than they asked for.

The first teaser for the drama introduces the characters as Son Da Eun (Choi Ye Bin) enters the school with a desire to find ‘fateful love’. She trails behind Kim Seung Hyu (Youngjae) who is not as welcoming to her. She pursues the guy with all her might and repeatedly confesses her liking towards him. However, Kim Seung Hyu is riddled with his own inhibitions that deter him from living a normal life.

A third side to their story is brought up when Na Yoo Il (Yoo Jae Sang) attempts to stop Son Da Eun from her attempts. Between school violence, bullying and an unsettling life of nineteen year olds, we are presented with the opening of an unusual school life. With the longing to find love and wishing to see it flourish, the harsh reality of these kids hits them bang on.

Remarkably, this is both the actors’ first attempt at helming a romance drama and they have piqued our interest with their fabulous acting.

‘Love & Wish’ is a KakaoTV web drama and is set to premiere on December 24 at 10 AM KST (6:30 AM IST).

