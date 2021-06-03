Watch GOT7’s Youngjae, DAY6’s Wonpil & SHINee’s Onew share how romantic they are with Elle Korea

On Elle Korea’s latest ‘How Romantic Are You?’ segment, the three idols feature to promote their upcoming musical ‘Midnight Sun’. Read more about it and watch the video here.

The world of theater and music is colliding again! Idols from top K-Pop groups are coming together to perform one of the most loved romantic theatrical stories soon. The musical performance is called ‘Midnight Sun’ and is a love story of Hae Na and Ha Ram, which have their own setbacks. As they are taking part in a love story, Elle Korea sat with them to see how romantic the actors really are in real life!

The video starts with a mafia game where Wonpil is chosen as the mafia and is given a mission which he has to complete before the video is over. The idols have to pick from options A and B while the interviewer asks them questions. Probably the most funny thing about the video is that Wonpil chose opposite answers while Youngjae and Onew match, majorly. When asked if Ha Ram and they are similar or different, Youngjae said, “In my teenage years, I would say I was similar but I’m not sure now.” Onew replied that there are some similarities but differences too. Such as Ha Ram would confess his love but he said that “I don’t really say anything when I like someone or even when I don’t like someone,” making others laugh.

They share more stories such as whether they would fall in love slowly or quickly, whether they would date a friend or meet someone naturally and more. They ended the video by singing a verse from the musical.

Watch the entire video with English subtitles below:

Along with these idols, there will also be musical actor Jo Hoon and NU’EST’s Baekho joining them on stage. The original story of ‘Midnight Sun’ was first created in a 1993 Hong Kong movie. The story was loved by many and was then remade into a Japanese film, drama and novel. It was also made into a Hollywood film.

The musical ‘Midnight Sun’ will be performed live from May 1 to July 25 at the Kwanglim Arts Center and broadcasted around the world. It’s streaming channels will be announced later.

