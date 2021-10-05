WATCH: GOT7’s Youngjae is feeling alive while Vibin’ in solo debut music video

GOT7’s Youngjae has forayed into the solo music universe with his latest release. On October 5 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), Youngjae dropped his first mini-album 'COLORS from Ars' with a music video that embodies his ‘chill vibe’.

The music video shows Youngjae in his element as he takes his classic convertible car down the dirt roads. Dressed in double denim and pointed-toe black shoes, Youngjae is the perfect companion for a trip down memory lane, literally and figuratively. As he sways to the easy going music, it is all the more him in

Grabbing the payphone he dials up someone only to hang up and instead sing to them, asking to join him on a journey. With an uncluttered choreography that has him moving with light steps and taps to the beats of the song.

Waiting for a call back, Youngjae ends up at a garage inviting his lover to ‘move to the sound’. In front of a diner, inside a room and everywhere in between Youngjae is Vibin’ with his crew. A major highlight is the singer’s driving that is present throughout the music video, being a side that was very anticipated by the fans.

Check out the music video below.

'COLORS from Ars' consists of a total of seven songs, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Tasty’, ‘Roses’, ‘Eternal’, ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Lonely’ apart from the title song. They aim to portray this new venture from Youngjae as he challenges being a solo artist.

