Watch: GOT7’s Youngjae hits the dirt road while Vibin’ in new music video teasers

GOT7’s Youngjae has taken to melting all his fans’ hearts as he channels his inner heartthrob with pre-release promotions for his upcoming album ‘COLORS from Ars’. This marks Youngjae’s solo debut after setting out on his own, following the group members’ decision to not renew their contract with JYP Entertainment.

‘COLORS from Ars’ will have a title song called Vibin’ and as the name suggests will be a laid back number from the singer. Succeeding the multiple striking teaser images and insightful moving teasers, Youngjae has released the music video teasers for the lead song.

The first teaser shows him arriving at a secluded location in his classic convertible Mercedes as he alights it at a phone booth. After hanging up, Youngjae is back on the road, his hair breezing in the roofless car as he arrives at a garage during the nighttime.

The second teaser continues in the garage, with spotlights shining on Youngjae, now joined by dancers dressed down and ready to get down to business. Fluorescent diner lights in the background, a peppy beat is unveiled for the title song as Youngjae smiles through the moves. A motion to the ears seems to be the ‘point choreography’ of the video.

Youngjae will bring a complete circle to the GOT7 members releasing solo music as he has also previously taken to performing in musicals and acting in the Netflix series ‘So Not Worth It’.

‘COLORS from Ars’ releases on October 5 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

