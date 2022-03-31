WATCH: GOT7’s Yugyeom struggles with the aftermath of breakup in the trippy MV for ‘Take You Down’

On March 31, AOMG unveiled the MV for GOT7’s Yugyeom’s new single ‘Take You Down’ and we are obsessed! Yugyeom sings of the overwhelming feelings of breakup that takes over him and doesn’t allow him to enjoy a party or other things that would usually bring him joy. Coupled with Coogie’s rap verse, the song was the perfect breakup song but with an easy listening element to it with the R&B instrumental and synth bass.

In the video, Yugyeom's dreamy visual and sensual visual beauty, as well as Yugyeom's captivating tone, raise expectations for the euphemism that is present in the song. The single ‘Take You Down’ is actually a double single with a total of 2 songs, 'Take You Down (Feat. Cookie)' and 'Light'. There is a lot of interest from domestic and foreign fans for each of the two tracks that Yugyeom will release.

After joining AOMG last year, Yugyeom participated in writing, composing, and producing all 7 songs, including the title song 'It's Your Fault (Feat. Gray)' and the pre-released song 'I Want U Around (Feat. DeVita)'. With this 'Take You Down', it seems that Yugyeom will be able to see growth as an artist. It is noteworthy that Yugyeom unravels his own musical style in various ways.

Yugyeom is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer who debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014 and one half of its duo subunit Jus2. On June 22, 2021, Kim made his debut on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart at number two with ‘I Want U Around’. Two days later, his first solo EP debuted on the Gaon Album Chart at number 11 and ‘All Your Fault’ featuring Gray debuted on the Gaon Download Chart at number 15.

