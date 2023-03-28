WATCH: GOT7’s BamBam makes his long-awaited solo comeback with the Sour & Sweet MV

On March 28, ABYSS Company released the MV for GOT7’s BamBam’s solo comeback Sour & Sweet. He expressed his true feelings and looks in the MV as he talks about love, life and all the great things in it. He also talks about how the process of falling in love is 'sour and sweet', which leaves him thinking it is all a fantasy! The ethereal looks added flair to the MV and song! The 80s instrumental is groovy and makes the listeners dance along to the addicting tone!

BamBam said, "I chose the regular album because there were many new things and concepts I wanted to do. I think it became a more meaningful album because I have my own story. Many people know me as a sweet person, but I wanted to show that I also have a sour side. If I showed a lot of sweetness through broadcasting, I wanted to show that I was sour when I was doing music,” he explained. On this day, BamBam, who appeared in a unique costume made of red inside white, said, “It is a costume that expresses ‘sour and sweet’ well.” meaning I think it's the perfect outfit for this album."

A total of 8 songs were included in the album. Including the title song 'Sour and Sweet' of the same name as the album, 'Feather', 'Take It Easy', 'GHOST', 'Let's Dance', 'about YOU', 'TIPPY TOE', and 'Wings'. The agency ABYSS Company introduced it as an album that honestly melts the symbolic keywords that can express the artist or human BamBam and the actual experiences of BamBam in the lyrics. In addition, they added that the songs with different concepts are connected into one story. BamBam, who is also a member of the group GOT7, is releasing a new solo album after about a year and two months. This is the first full-length album release. BamBam is also raising its stock price through active entertainment activities recently.

On March 23rd, on the YouTube channel 'Yongjinho Health Center', 'BamBam's deceitful behavior with 17 million followers that there is no awareness? [Yongjinho Health Center EP.02]' video was posted. In the video, BamBam talked about the first regular album that was released on the 28th. BamBam said that he paid the most attention to the title song. He said 'Sour & Sweet' in Korean means sweet and sour, and he explained that he was talking about his personality. Lee Yong Jin said that BamBam, who has 10 million Instagram followers, had no Korean recognition, and that he had been thinking about activities in Korea. In response, BamBam expressed satisfaction, saying that the residents of the neighborhood are recognizing him recently.

