Watch: GOT7's Jackson Wang announces new 'PANTHEPACK' comeback with 'Gut Feeling' MV; To drop on THIS date

This is what epiphany looks and feels like! Yesterday, BamBam posted a special collage of the GOT7 members and their solo releases on Twitter with the caption - "and we completed #GOT7" and today Jackson announced a new 'PANTHEPACK' comeback 'Gut Feeling' with an adorable music video teaser. 'Gut Feeling' is all set to release on October 9 KST.

In the MV teaser, cute and cuddly life-size pandas can be seen dancing together with an addictive tune playing in the background! The short teaser ends with 'Gut Feeling', 'PANTHEPACK'. Since panda is considered China's national animal, it is heartwarming to see Jackson pay a sweet homage to his home country. This will mark Jackson's comeback since the cinematic and heartbreaking music video 'Drive You Home' which was released on July 29. Fans are anticipating an 'out of the box' and cinematic music video for 'Gut Feeling' and going by the title, it seems like something straight out of Jackson's heart.

You can check out the MV teaser below:

Since the group's departure from JYP Entertainment, all the members have released terrific solo music. The group released 'Encore' raising a toast to their ever-lasting friendship, Mark released the Valentine special single 'One In A Million' feat EDM producer Sanjoy. Post that, Yugyeom released his passionate EP 'POINT OF VIEW: U' and BamBam released the delightful 'riBBon'. Jackson released the cinematic 'Drive You Home', Jinyoung surprised fans with the soothing track 'Dive', JAY B opened a new chapter in his artistry with 'SOMO: FUME' and Youngjae debuted as a solo artist with the vibrant 'COLORS from Ars'. We cannot wait for more music!

