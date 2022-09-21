WATCH: GOT7’s JAY B finds true freedom in the fun and uplifting MV for ‘go UP’

'Be Yourself' is an album that contains the sincere message of expressing oneself freely as it is, rather than being conscious of other people's gaze, with JAY B's own way of speaking.

On September 21, JAY B released the MV for 'go UP' which is a funk pop genre song that combines the orchestration hit sound of New Jack Swing with the punk genre. It contains the message of going beyond the expectations of others and finding true freedom. The early 2000s upbeat instrumental coupled with a choir-like backing vocals creates a fun atmosphere. It is definitely a party song and each second is packed with so much musicality that the listener is gripped till the very end.

In addition to the title song, 'Break It Down (Feat. Sik-K)', which contains a message to try something new outside of daily life, 'Livin', which talks about a life of setting independent goals, 'The Way We Are', which sang a message to fans with anticipation for the future, 'Fountain of Youth', which expresses the preciousness of friendship with a hopeful melody, this album It contains a total of 6 songs, including the slow jam number 'Holyday' of the gospel R&B genre that decorates the end of the song.

JAY B, and formerly JB, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. JAY B is the leader of South Korean boy band group GOT7, a member of boy band duo JJ Project and sub-unit Jus2, as well as part of R&B soul crew Offshore as Def. He made his small-screen debut through the drama series ‘Dream High 2’ in 2012.

In 2021, his first EP, ‘SOMO:Fume’ and the music video of the title track ‘B.T.W (Feat. Jay Park)’ were released both digitally and physically. In 2022, JAY B released his first physical extended play as Def., Love., which was listed among the best albums and EPs of the first half of the year by Bandwagon. On June 18, 2022, he held the ‘Nostalgic’ solo fancon at Jangchung Arena to commemorate ten years since his debut. Later, it was announced the exclusive contract between JAY B and H1ghr Music had ended and he had signed with CDNZA Records. His first release under the new label was the single ‘Rocking Chair’.