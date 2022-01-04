WATCH: GOT7's Mark drops a brief snippet of his upcoming song 'My Life'

K-pop fans, we have another brand new addition to our 'must-listen-to' list of January 2022 K-pop songs is GOT7's Mark Tuan! On November 12, Mark released the heartbreakingly beautiful single 'Last Breath', where he unleashes his fighting spirit, desperately trying to save his one 'Last Breath' as he finds himself sinking in this black hole, an abyss unknown! Mark paid homage to his American roots in the song.

On January 4, approximately a month and a half post the release of 'Last Breath', Mark dropped a brief voice recording of an untitled song, his deep voice booming through the recording. Mark put a message in the recording asking fans to fix him a release date for the upcoming song. He wrote - 'When should I drop this?'. Mark may not have revealed a lot of details, but fans outsmart him as they found the name of the song 'My Life' on Shazam.

Mark even tweeted about it confessing that he didn't expect fans to outwit him! However, fans can only listen to the snippet. Judging purely by the lyrics in the brief snippet, we can expect 'My Life' to be a romantic ballad about wooing someone!

You can check out the snippet below:

Mark has been on a roll! Post his departure from former agency JYP Entertainment, he released a special Valentine track 'One In A Million' in collaboration with EDM producer Sanjoy. He also featured on the track 'Never Gonna Come Down' in collaboration with BIBI for the Marvel superhero film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'!

