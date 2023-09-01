WATCH: GOT7’s Mark explores love in sentimental MV for English single Everyone Else Fades

On September 1, Mark Tuan released the music video for the English solo single Everyone Else Fades. The music video stars Davika Hoorne as the love interest. The video showed them at the beach as they enjoyed each other's company. It looks like they are in love and Mark Tuan looks extremely in love with her. The fans were surprised to see Davika in the music video but they love their chemistry together!

The song shows the GOT7 member’s point of view when he talks about his love. Lyrics like “You take my breath away, How could I concentrate” explain that he gets overwhelmed by her in every way possible. Her beauty gets him distracted. One of the lyrics that stood out for its beautiful words, “She’s dancing in color, I stand there and watch her paint”. It says that he thinks her aura is colorful and she brings color to whichever room she is in. His love for her is expressed in various ways and it also concludes that this love doesn’t make him feel comfortable, but rather makes him feel clumsy and tongue-tied because he is overwhelmed by her in every way possible. The pre-chorus stands out as the lyrics “I'm done with the subtleties, Know you’re the one for me, Cause when you come into frame, Everyone else fades to the background” helps the listeners understand that he cannot see anybody else when she is in the room. He emphasizes how that kind of love is new to him but he is ready to be consumed by it because it is her. The beautiful lyrics coupled with the soft yet strong beats create a gorgeous symphony.

Mark is part of GOT7 and is known to be the rapper, singer, and songwriter of the group. After the group JYP Entertainment, he moved to America and began his YouTube channel to keep up with his fans. He also set up a record-label DNA record with his friends. Since then, he has been busy with creating songs and albums. He also went on solo tours and appearances around the world. With this single, the fans are excited to see him try different genres and concepts as a solo singer!

