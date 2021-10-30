Watch: GOT7's Mark faces off with himself in dramatic new MV teaser for 'Last Breath'

GOT7's Mark will be turning a new chapter in his musical journey with his solo release 'Last Breath' and we are here to witness his amazing rise as a talented singer and artist! On October 22, GOT7's Mark dropped a teaser image for his new solo single titled 'Last Breath' which is due on November 12.

A couple of days later, he posted a series of sombre and moody teaser images and concept photos, showcasing his amazing transformation. Now in a fresh development, the talented GOT7 member has released a dramatic MV teaser wherein he can be seen in a face-off with himself. The teaser video begins with Mark washing his face in a dingy basin. He looks up in the mirror and is startled to see a reflection of a different version of himself. His new avatar is wearing a black suit and looks more tough and confident as compared to the version we meet on screen.

He smashes the glass with all his might and the screen cuts to Mark's song title 'Last Breath'. and the release date which is November 12.

You can check out the MV teaser video below:

After leaving JYP Entertainment, Mark Tuan along with his fellow GOT7 members went to different labels. Mark Tuan himself joined Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for his promotions as well as established a personal studio, Mark Tuan Studio. He next released a single ‘One In A Million’ with Bangladeshi-American artist Sanjoy. His latest release was an OST for Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ with BIBI.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Mark releases moody teaser images for solo single 'Last Breath'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.