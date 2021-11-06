Watch: GOT7's Mark is intrigued by something in the new MV teaser video for 'Last Breath'

GOT7's Mark has dropped yet another suspenseful MV teaser for his upcoming solo single 'Last Breath', giving us more clues as to what we can expect from the highly-anticipated release. 'Last Breath' drops on November 12 (9:30 pm IST and 1 am KST). After dropping a series of sombre and moody teaser images and concept photos, Mark has dropped the second MV teaser for 'Last Breath'.

In the new MV teaser, Mark walks into an empty room, looking dapper in a black suit. His eyes are searching for something, till he fixes his gaze upon a strange drawing. He looks visibly intrigued and disturbed by the drawing. The camera focuses on his micro-expressions and the screen immediately cuts to 'Last Breath'. The new teaser seems like a continuation of the previous MV teaser wherein Mark can be seen in a face-off with himself. The teaser video begins with Mark washing his face in a dingy basin. He looks up in the mirror and is startled to see a reflection of a different version of himself. His new avatar is wearing a black suit and looks more tough and confident as compared to the version we meet on screen. He smashes the glass with all his might and the screen cuts to the song title.

You can watch the teaser below:

Previously, Mark released solo singles 'Outta My Head' and "Never Told You' in China while promoting with GOT7. Then, earlier this year, he caught fans by surprise by singing the track 'Never Gonna Come Down' for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' alongside BIBI. Mark releases his first single, the Valentine's Day special release 'One In A Million' in collaboration with EDM producer Sanjoy in February, his first solo release since leaving JYP Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

