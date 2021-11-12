WATCH: GOT7's Mark unleashes his fighting spirit against heartbreak in new solo single 'Last Breath'

2021 is Mark Tuan's year for sure! The handsome and talented artist has been rolling out some amazing music this year. Post his departure from former agency JYP Entertainment, he released a special Valentine track 'One In A Million' in collaboration with EDM producer Sanjoy. He also featured on the track 'Never Gonna Come Down' in collaboration with BIBI for the Marvel superhero film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'!

Approximately, 9 months since the release of 'One In A Million', Mark has dropped a stunning piece of his music and artistry in the form of his new solo single 'Last Breath'! Sung entirely in English, Mark explores the frustration and anxieties of a man who feels trapped by a toxic relationship. He unleashes his fighting spirit, desperately trying to save his one 'Last Breath' as he finds himself sinking in this black hole, an abyss unknown! The entire music video has been shot in dim lighting and depicts the beautiful landscape of Southern California, Mark's hometown. The classic and timeless setting and mood, add much-needed character to the music video, allowing us to feel more palpable with his heartbreak!

You can check out the MV video below:

Mark has signed with the famous American management, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for his promotions as well as established a personal studio, Mark Tuan Studio. For those uninitiated, Creative Artists Agency is a major American talent and sports agency with an impressive roster of clients in various fields like Film, TV, Music, Sports, Gaming and Online content industries. Some of their many clients include Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and NCT 127 and SuperM among their Korean clients. Cannot wait for more music from Mark!

