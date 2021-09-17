Watch: GOT7's Youngjae announces solo debut with 'COLORS from Ars' album to be released on THIS date

We’ve been waiting for this one! It’s GOT7’s Youngjae’s 25th international birthday and the singer has come bearing gifts. On September 17, with an artsy black and white video, Youngjae announced his solo debut. 'COLORS from Ars' will release on October 5 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) marking a milestone individual step for Youngjae in the music industry.

The teaser begins with images of regular objects in a room like a lamp and a potted plant. Over the notes of a piano, Youngjae can be seen fickling with a pencil. The ironically black and white teaser has him sketch some words on a clear page, as more images merge in the video. Pondering for what seems to look like a long time, the singer adds more to his page. Youngjae revisits a sign and moves the pencil around seeming dissatisfied with his notes. This causes him to crumple it up in a ball and leave the room grabbing his jacket.

As the video comes to a close, the word ‘COLORS’ appears on a white screen, multicoloured and bold further announcing Youngjae’s first mini-album to be released in October. Youngjae is credited as Ars which is his producing name.

With Youngjae, all the members of GOT7 will have released solo music following the group’s departure from JYP Entertainment.

Happy Birthday, Youngjae!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: THIS is what JAY B had to say about his GOT7 members’ first impressions

Are you looking forward to Youngjae's solo debut? Let us know below.