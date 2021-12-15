WATCH: GOT7's Youngjae sings a hopeful love song in the holiday special digital single 'Walk With Me'

Christmas is almost here and it is raining beautiful presents, and for us, what can be a better present than the 'Gift of Music' right? GOT7's Youngjae released his holiday special single 'Walk With Me' on December 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) and it is giving us beautiful, Christmas-like holiday feels already!

Dressed in a beige coloured jumper, Youngjae serenades fans with his harmonious vocals, singing a hopeful love song about wanting to walk with someone side by side during the holiday season. The entire room is decorated for Christmas with a well-lit Christmas tree, presents, lights, Christmas wreath and decor. The lyrics are sincere and heart-touching as well 'It feels more than the dream that I dream, Everything that unfolds in front of me, Is so beautiful that I have nothing more to wish for'. Youngjae's melodious voice leaves a lasting impression for sure.

You can check out the MV below:

Meanwhile, GOT7's Youngjae and 'The Penthouse' star Choi Ye Bin have been confirmed to star in the upcoming web drama 'Love & Wish'. 'Love & Wish,' is written by Ine and distributed by Kakao Page, and it will be produced by Cube Entertainment. It is also based on a webtoon that has been loved by 1.5 million subscribers because it narrates an honest tale about love, friendship, and growth of high schoolers which is deeply relatable to young adults in their twenties. The drama premieres on December 24.

