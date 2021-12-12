WATCH: Ha Seok Jin and Go Won Hee eat their feelings in the ‘A DeadbEAT’s Meal’ teaser

On December 12, TVING released the first teaser for the upcoming series ‘A DeadbEAT’s Meal’ and all the delicious food showed there had our tummies rumbling! The teaser begins with various dishes being cooked and Ha Seok Jin dreaming about it all but the slap from his ex-girlfriend was enough to break his dream. Jobless and alone, Ha Seok Jin’s only comfort is food and he is not alone because Go Won Hee feels the same. Their interactions have us cracking up!

The growth story of Jae Ho (Ha Seok Jin) who graduated from the Korean literature department and is in his second year of preparing for a job after a long period of public service. As he heals from the pain of continuous job failures and parting, he uses food as a medium to provide him warm comfort, sympathy, and delicious mukbang satisfaction.

Ha Seok Jin is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in TV drama series: Radiant Office (2017), Drinking Solo (2016), Shark (2013) 4 Legendary Witches (2014), for which he received two nominations for the Excellence Award and ‘When I was Most Beautiful’ (2020).

Go Won Hee is a South Korean actress. Go Won Hee began her entertainment career as a commercial model in 2011, and became the youngest ever model for Asiana Airlines in 2012. She then began acting, and has since starred in films and television dramas such as ‘Blooded Palace: The War of Flowers’ (2013), ‘My Dear Cat’ (2014), and ‘Tabloid Truth’ (2014). In 2015, she joined the cast of sketch comedy/variety show ‘Saturday Night Live Korea’.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.