WATCH- Ha Sung Woon excites fans in MV for ‘Strawberry Gum’ ft. Don Mills

On August 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) Ha Sung Woon revealed his highly anticipated solo repackaged album ‘Select Shop’ and the music video for the title track ‘Strawberry Gum’ featuring Don Mills. The funky and youthful vibe of the song made fans excited as the singer expressed his one sided love in the most fun way possible.

The music video starts with Ha Sung Woon working as a janitor in a fancy hotel. The singer checks himself out in a mirror as he starts singing the catchy song, followed by the singer dancing with a broom, looking adorable. However, all his confidence fades away as he spots the woman he likes.

The singer switches roles from a janitor to a funky and bold youngster showing off his style, to a manager, dressed in a formal suit with his blue hair combed neatly and finally to a singer in a fancy blue suit, performing for his lover.

Ha Sung Woon shows off his sweet, sexy, classy and romantic charms throughout the music video while enjoying himself, dancing to the song’s choreography.

Check out the MV for ‘Strawberry Gum’ below.

Don Mills also played a role in the music video as the rapper who helps his colleague express his feelings to the girl he loves by motivating him and giving him a thumbs up.

Ha Sung Woon indeed made the fans go crazy with his much awaited album, giving us all the high end music and on point visuals.

