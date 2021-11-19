WATCH: Ha Sung Woon grooving in a dynamic ‘Electrified’ music video

On November 19, Ha Sung Woon released the music video for ‘Electrified’, the title song off of his latest mini-album called ‘Electrified : Urban Nostalgia’. The sixth mini-album from Ha Sung Woon comprises four songs that hold his emotions as a man who is looking ahead to embark on another journey.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ha Sung Woon will be departing from his longtime agency Star Crew Entertainment. The vocalist joined the label for his debut with boy group Hotshot in 2014. It was earlier known as Ardor&Able. Now, separating after 7 years, Ha Sung Woon planned on releasing the last album under Star Crew Entertainment. His exclusive contract has ended in October.

Following this, Ha Sung Woon has come back with his sixth mini-album on November 19 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Marking off his closure on another chapter in his life, the artist turns the placard on a café to ‘CLOSED’. A very fun song overall, the sound has touches of a guitar riff combined with retro synth sounds, slap bass sounds, and funky rhythms.

Ha Sung Woon once again displays his grab over music with a colourful and fun song. The other songs on the album are ‘Back to You’, ‘Fairy Tale’ and ‘Love Sound’. His last release was a solo repackage album ‘Select Shop’ with the lead song ‘Strawberry Gum’ featuring Don Mills.

Check out the music video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the November K Pop comeback schedule featuring THE BOYZ, TWICE, MONSTA X and more