Watch: HallyuTalk deep dives into viral videos of EXO in new episode of Orange Couch Reacts

Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun have our hearts.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 13, 2022 06:11 PM IST  |  6.4K
Orange Couch Reacts
Orange Couch Reacts
EXO has been an undeniably powerful force in the world of K-pop ever since their debut. The boys have continued to garner a remarkably unique and large fandom all over the globe that has stood by them through thick and thin.

HallyuTalk was joined by a couple of such fans in a new and blazing episode of the ‘Orange Couch Reacts’ segment where they went wild with candid reactions to the many different sides of the nine boys.

Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun have the EXO-Ls reacting to some of their many viral videos on the internet in this special video. Watch their full reaction below.

