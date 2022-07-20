Watch: HallyuTalk plays ‘Guess The Blackpink Song By Emoji’ with a BLINK

BLINKs are you ready? Because we are! BLACKPINK will soon be back in your area as the quartet is set to make a full group comeback this August. The anticipation is off the roof as this will be the girl group’s return to the land of music in almost 2 years since the release of their 1st full album ‘The Album’, in October 2022.

And what better than a walk down the memory lane with a fellow fan who relates with our excitement? HallyuTalk invited a BLINK to have some fun as a game of ‘Guess The Blackpink Song By Emoji’ was played. From their group releases to their solo music, the cast had a blast trying out their knowledge of the BLACKPINK history.

Check out the full K-STATION video below.

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/npXSgmpJeKw" title="We played “Guess The Blackpink Song By Emoji with a BLINK!" |="" k-station="" hallyutalk"="" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" width="709" height="399" frameborder="0">

Also let us know what your favourite BLACKPINK song is.

