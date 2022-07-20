Watch: HallyuTalk plays ‘Guess The Blackpink Song By Emoji’ with a BLINK

BLACKPINK’s comeback is dawning upon us.

Published on Jul 20, 2022
BLACKPINK
KSTATION
BLINKs are you ready? Because we are! BLACKPINK will soon be back in your area as the quartet is set to make a full group comeback this August. The anticipation is off the roof as this will be the girl group’s return to the land of music in almost 2 years since the release of their 1st full album ‘The Album’, in October 2022.

And what better than a walk down the memory lane with a fellow fan who relates with our excitement? HallyuTalk invited a BLINK to have some fun as a game of ‘Guess The Blackpink Song By Emoji’ was played. From their group releases to their solo music, the cast had a blast trying out their knowledge of the BLACKPINK history.

Check out the full K-STATION video below.

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/npXSgmpJeKw" title="We played “Guess The Blackpink Song By Emoji with a BLINK!" |="" k-station="" hallyutalk"="" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" width="709" height="399" frameborder="0">

Also let us know what your favourite BLACKPINK song is.

