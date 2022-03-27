WATCH: HallyuTalk powers through some fiery edits of BLACKPINK’s Lisa

March 27, 2022 celebrates the 25th birthday of the beautiful and talented singer, dancer, rapper, fashionista and the maknae of powerhouse girl group BLACKPINK- Lisa. And what better way to celebrate than to hop on the trends by reacting to some of the most fantastic and jaw dropping edits of the Queen herself.

Joining the HallyuTalk team in today’s session is a friend from the Hindi Rush team- Rishav Kumar who is foreign to the world of LALISA and her never-ending charms. The birthday celebration video that is ‘just for Lisa’ is right in swing with the fandom growing even more today. The evolution of a young and charming young girl to the chart sweeping soloist, they walk through the journey of an elegant diva.

Watch the birth of yet another fan of the marvel that is Lalisa Manoban below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to Red Velvet’s exquisite ‘Feel My Rhythm’ music video