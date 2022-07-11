WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to aespa’s Girls music video

These ‘Girls’ are special! SM Entertainment’s maknae group aespa made a comeback with their second mini-album ‘Girls’ and its title track of the same name on July 8! Following the release, the song shot atop the charts worldwide and was appreciated for the unique sound that aespa brings with each release.

They have continued the storyline of the ‘Black Mamba’ and their KWANGYA, along with adding their AI selves to the song very appropriately. Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing have made sure that one does not forget their intriguing tale.

HallyuTalk was ready for the surprising release and to appreciate the many new secrets unlocked in this music video. Taking you to another ‘Savage’ performance, watch the full reaction to aespa’s ‘Girls’ music video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTalk REACTS to romantic K-drama scenes feat Love Alarm, Hotel Del Luna & more