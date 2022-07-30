Watch: HallyuTalk REACTS to BLACKPINK’s 3D avatars in ‘Ready For Love’ music video

BLACKPINK’s new music video for their latest single ‘Ready For Love’ was released on July 29 and the BLINKs were ready to unleash their fan power. As a part of their collaboration with game PUBG, the quartet were turned into 3D avatars that starred in the mystical music video for ‘Ready For Love’.

A burst of black and pink, and their signature bop music which played over in the music video, the four members of the girl group set out on their unique vehicles each, in the creative world of the game.

This being BLACKPINK’s first full group song in about 2 years, following the release of their first full studio album ‘The Album’ in October 2020, HallyuTalk was just as ready as the other members of the fandom to witness the newly unveiled bop.

Check out the full reaction below.

