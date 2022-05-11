Watch: HallyuTalk REACTS to BTS’ J-Hope’s viral edits

BTS’ dance leader, rapper and an underappreciated singer, member J-Hope is the all rounder we’ve always been looking for. His charisma surpasses any set expectations and extends to a level with a deserved appreciation for his artistry.

Known to run along a flow unrivaled by most others in the industry, the often rule-abiding member turns into a heart machine around his fans. Not afraid to expose his mushy side, plenty have admitted to being floored by his duality. On the other hand, his personality as Hoseok (J-Hope’s real name) is one full of undeniable stage presence. A fashion King with both his avatars, we are enamored by his talents.

Hobi or Hoseok? Team HallyuTalk finds it troublesome to pick one!

Watch us react to some of J-Hope’s viral edits below.

