WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to BTS’ Jungkook’s viral videos

BTS’ Golden maknae is a man of many talents. Be it singing, dancing or even rapping, Jungkook has mastered them all with sheer dedication and unending practice. Countless fans have witnessed his growth and are spellbound with the show of talent he has presented so far.

His envious figure and a will to act the most cute the next second have pulled in fans from all over the world. This has ensured BTS ARMY stays entertained with his dual personalities all year round.

HallyuTalk has taken on the challenge of reacting to some of the most loved edits of BTS’ Jungkook. Surprising and enlightening, they go through some very interesting takes by fans and the results are nothing short of relatable.

Watch the full video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to BTS leader RM’s most viral video edits