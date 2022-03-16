WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to the entertaining music video for ‘GANADARA’ feat. Jay Park & IU

Ga Na Da Ra Ma Ba Sa!

A catchy hook, with its easy going lyrics, heavy beats and an interesting storyline emerge in the form of Jay Park and IU’s ‘GANADARA’. A first from his new label MOREVISION, Jay Park definitely looks to cement his position as a continued inspirational artist. By his side is none other than IU who the rapper has previously admitted to being his ideal type of woman.

The chemistry of the two is off the charts as they indulge in a progressive storyline representing themselves. Jay Park is rightfully starstruck by IU who banks on her promise of appearing in his song. Jay Park’s dance roots are very well expressed in the music video and you get a peek into his life as a CEO of his label, who is human to the core with his nervous and excited emotions. And what’s more is you get to learn the Korean alphabet while you’re at it. With the perfect entry of IU, we have the excited reactions of our viewers right here!

Watch the full video below.

