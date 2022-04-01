WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to NCT DREAM’s ‘Glitch Mode’

Vibrant, dynamic, fun and definitely impactful, yes, we’re talking about the seven boys of NCT DREAM. They always come forth with new concepts, new styles and definitely new records. The group’s second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ released on March 28 amidst much hype and cheer, notching another super impressive pre-order record of more than 2 million copies on the day of the album’s release.

Double million sellers, NCT DREAM were in yet another refreshing side of themselves as they went into complete ‘Glitch Mode’. The catchy hook and the utterly modern style from this group have always found a liking among fans. Hopping on the craze, team HallyuTalk reacted to their latest music video for the title song ‘Glitch Mode’ which was far from glitching, but was sparkling with talent and an ooze of colours.

Watch the full reaction below.

